Aberdeen lockdown set to continue with implications for Shetland travel

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Aberdeen lockdown is set to continue for at least another week along with its implications on travel between Shetland and the mainland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the news in her lunchtime briefing today at Holyrood.

She said that despite a “slight reduction”, the number of cases were still far higher than any other part of the country.

The lockdown was announced last Wednesday following a spike in cases associated with pubs in the city.

In total, 177 cases have been associated to the cluster since 26th July – and 940 contacts identified.

The lockdown means people are advised not to travel into the city.

However, NorthLink and Loganair have continued to provide essential services between Shetland and the UK mainland.

Passengers have been advised to use their discretion as to whether it is appropriate to travel.

Shetland has recently recorded its first new Covid cases since April – prompting calls for folk to be extra cautious.