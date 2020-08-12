News ST Online

NorthLink carried out anchor test on ferry at Lerwick harbour

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 37 min ago
NorthLink Ferries travel to and from Aberdeen.

NorthLink carried out a routine anchor test at Lerwick harbour last night (Tuesday).

A passenger ferry could be seen anchored in the middle of the harbour, in front of The Lodberry.

NorthLink said it was a planned anchor test, which it needs to carry out every six months or so.

A spokesman said Lerwick Harbour had been informed, as were passengers.

He said it was “standards operating procedure”.

The journey continued as normal after the test was completed.

