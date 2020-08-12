Storms on mainland leave parts of Shetland without internet connection

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK, including Shetland.

Severe flooding in Edinburgh has left parts of Shetland without internet access.

Many homes and businesses awoke this morning to find they were unable to use their broadband connection.

Several businesses have posted messages on social media advising they were unable to take car payments.

Customers also said that some providers had shut their reporting lines due to the volume of calls.

Plusnet, which internet provides services to many businesses and households in Shetland, said its engineers were working to restore broadband.

“Due to the scale of the damage we don’t expect service to be restored until later today (Wednesday),” a spokesperson said.

“Phone and mobile services are not impacted. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

A BT Group spokesperson said the storms in Edinburgh had damaged broadband equipment in its exchange buildings, affecting customers in the city and a “small number” of other locations in Scotland.

“Engineers are doing everything they can to restore any affected customers as soon as possible,” the spokesperson added.

“Due to the extent of the damage, we expect engineers to complete their work in the exchanges later today (Wednesday) – at which point we’ll be able to assess any further related impact.”

Thunderstorms battered many parts of Scotland last night, with some regions experiencing a month’s worth of rain in just a few hours.