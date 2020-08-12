News ST Online

UPDATE: Sumburgh Airport reopens after closing due to adverse weather

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 31 min ago
UPDATE: Sumburgh Airport reopens after closing due to adverse weather
Sumburgh Airport Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Sumburgh Airport has reopened following a short closure due to adverse weather.

The airport posted a message to its customers this morning saying it had closed to all arriving and departing aircraft.

“We remain open for emergency flights and will provide you with updates via our social media channels,” it added.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited advised customers to contact their airline if flights had been affected.

A HIAL spokesman said the airport had reopened by around 11.45am.

The closure followed a night of storms in parts of mainland Scotland.

A Met Office yellow warning for storms remains in place for large parts of the UK, including Shetland, today.

SHARE POST ON:
Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.