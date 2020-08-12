UPDATE: Sumburgh Airport reopens after closing due to adverse weather

Sumburgh Airport Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Sumburgh Airport has reopened following a short closure due to adverse weather.

The airport posted a message to its customers this morning saying it had closed to all arriving and departing aircraft.

“We remain open for emergency flights and will provide you with updates via our social media channels,” it added.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited advised customers to contact their airline if flights had been affected.

A HIAL spokesman said the airport had reopened by around 11.45am.

The closure followed a night of storms in parts of mainland Scotland.

A Met Office yellow warning for storms remains in place for large parts of the UK, including Shetland, today.