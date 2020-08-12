News

Young boy rescued after suffering head injuries at foot of cliffs

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 37 min ago
Coastguard helicopter Photo: Brian Gray

A young boy was winched to safety after suffering head injuries last night.  

Emergency services were called to reports of an accident at the bottom of the cliffs at the Ness of Sound, near Lerwick, at around 8.50pm.

A coastguard spokeswoman said coastal rescue teams from Lerwick, Sumburgh and Hillswick attended, along with the RNLI’s Lerwick lifeboat and the fire service.

The casualty was winched from the bottom of the cliffs. He was then taken to the Clickimin emergency landing site to be transferred to the ambulance service.

Reports on social media suggest the was battered and bruised after a rock fell on his head but is thought to be making a good recovery.

The Gilbert Bain Hospital has been contacted for an update on the boy’s condition.

