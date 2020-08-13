Charitable trust donates half a million to MRI appeal
The Shetland Charitable Trust has donated £500,000 to the Shetland MRI Scanner appeal.
The payment was agreed unanimously by trustees at a special meeting held on Thursday, and will help the appeal towards its fundraising target of £1.65 million.
Announcing the grant approval, trust chairman Dr Andrew Cooper said: “The community in Shetland
has shown clearly its support for this good cause so its very pleasing that the trust is able to provide
a helping hand.
“We hope that being able to diagnose treatable illness quickly and without patients having to leave the islands will be a real improvement here.”
The scanner appeal was launched in July 2018, and has so far raised over £810,000.
The donation from the charitable trust will take the appeal to around £1.3 million.
