Charitable trust donates half a million to MRI appeal

Ryan Nicolson 10 hours 35 min ago 0
The Shetland Charitable Trust has donated £500,000 to the Shetland MRI Scanner appeal.

The payment was agreed unanimously by trustees at a special meeting held on Thursday, and will help the appeal towards its fundraising target of £1.65 million.

Announcing the grant approval, trust chairman Dr Andrew Cooper said: “The community in Shetland
has shown clearly its support for this good cause so its very pleasing that the trust is able to provide
a helping hand.

“We hope that being able to diagnose treatable illness quickly and without patients having to leave the islands will be a real improvement here.”

The scanner appeal was launched in July 2018, and has so far raised over £810,000.

The donation from the charitable trust will take the appeal to around £1.3 million.

