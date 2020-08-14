New laws for bars and restaurants as Sturgeon warns against pub crawls 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: BBC.

Shetland’s pubs, cafes and restaurants are now required by law to take customers’ contact details.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a range of new measures today (Friday) for the Scottish hospitality sector in a bid to improve compliance and reduce transmission of Covid-19.

Business had already been required to take customer details as part of the guidelines introduced when the sector reopened last month.

Ms Sturgeon said that while most had complied, some had not.

“Now it’s the law,” she said.

“It’s essential to ensure test and protect can function as effectively as possible.

“If customers refuse to provide these details, they should not be served.”

Other statutory guidelines have been introduced banning indoor queues and people standing together at bars.

Venues have been asked to review their layouts to ensure people can keep one meter apart.

Ms Sturgeon also reminded people they should not be meeting with groups of more than eight or from more than three households.

“If larger gatherings are seen forming in bars or restaurants, then they should be challenged,” she said.

Hospitality staff should now wear face coverings rather than visors, due to updated evidence on their effectiveness.

Background music, including televisions, has also been banned to ensure people do not have to shout which increases transmission risk.

Ms Sturgeon said the rules were “vital” to ensure the sector can remain open now and into winter.

She also called on people the minimise the number of premises they visit in a singe day.

“The more settings you go to the more likely you might be to get Covid and the more likely you are to spread it,” she said.

“Visiting lots of pubs in a single day or evening massively increases the potential workload for test and protect.”

She said people should consider whether they were going out a lot at the moment .

“Nobody’s life should be feeling absolutely normal right now,” she said.