Shetland folk returning from France and Holland will need to quarantine

Andrew Hirst 14 hours 27 min ago 0
Sumburgh Airport Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Folk returning to Shetland from France and Holland will need to quarantine for 14 days after new travel restrictions were introduced. 

The Scottish and UK governments announced yesterday that the countries had been removed from the list of destinations exempt from quarantine requirements. 

It follows an increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases – and is intended to reduce the risk of transmission. 

The measures come into effect from 4am tomorrow (Saturday).

Aruba, Turks and Caicos, Malta and Monaco will also be removed from the exemption list.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We have always been clear we are closely monitoring the situation in all countries and that we may need to take action to remove a country from the list of places exempt from quarantine requirements should the virus show a resurgence.

“These are not decisions which we take lightly but on the basis of the evidence it is important that we take action to suppress transmission of the virus and protect public health.”

