UPDATED: Road reopens after controlled explosion on Second World War bomb found at Scatsta airport site

Police have reopened the B9076 after a controlled explosion was carried out on a Second World War bomb discovered near Scatsta Airport.

The road between Brae and Mossband had been closed since the discovery on Thursday.

However it has reopened this afternoon (SaturaY) after the Royal Navy’s northern diving group carried out a controlled explosison.

A navy spokesman said the team had been called in to deal with the Canadian pipe bomb, which is understood to have been discovered during some water works.

Officers had already inspected the bomb and set up a 1,300m cordon around the site .

They were scheduled to carry out the explosion at 1pm,

It believed the bomb had been buried under the airport to be detonated in case of an enemy invasion.

Police Scotland had said there was no risk to the public but asked people to stay two miles away.