News

UPDATED: Road reopens after controlled explosion on Second World War bomb found at Scatsta airport site

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 44 min ago 0
UPDATED: Road reopens after controlled explosion on Second World War bomb found at Scatsta airport site

Police have reopened the B9076 after a controlled explosion was carried out on a Second World War bomb discovered near Scatsta Airport. 

The road between Brae and Mossband had been closed since the discovery on Thursday. 

However it has reopened this afternoon (SaturaY) after the Royal Navy’s northern diving group carried out a controlled explosison.

A navy spokesman said the team had been called in to deal with the Canadian pipe bomb, which is understood to have been discovered during some water works. 

Officers had already inspected the bomb and set up a 1,300m cordon around the site . 

They were scheduled to carry out the explosion at 1pm,

It believed the bomb had been buried under the airport to be detonated in case of an enemy invasion. 

Police Scotland had said there was no risk to the public but asked people to stay two miles away.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.