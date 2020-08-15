News

Orkney records another Covid-19 case following outbreak associated with fishing vessel

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 26 min ago 0
Orkney's Covid-19 total has increased again.

Shetland’s closest neighbour Orkney has recorded its third consecutive daily increase in Covid-19 cases.

The latest figures, published today (Saturday), show Orkney’s total now stands at 15 – up one from yesterday’s figures. It follows an increase of three on Thursday followed by a further case yesterday. 

Shetland’s figure has remained unchanged at 56 since Tuesday. 

Michael Dickson, who is chief executive of both NHS Shetland and Orkney, said previously that the Orkney cluster was linked to a fishing vessel, which travelled from mainland Scotland. 

He said authorities were taking the outbreak “extremely seriously”.

Mr Dickson told The Shetland Times earlier this week that he was confident in his team’s ability to tackle the small resurgence of cases in Shetland. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today’s figures show that while “prevalence remains low” the virus is “most definitely still out there”.

Across Scotland, 51 new cases were recorded today. 

