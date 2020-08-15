Shetland marks VJ Day with scaled-back commemoration

War memorial

A scaled back commemoration has been held in Shetland to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell, Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter, and representatives of the Royal British Legion lay wreaths at the County War Memorial at the Hillhead, Lerwick this morning.

It was held as part of the international events commemorating Japan’s surrender to the Allied forces on 15th August 1945, which signalled the end of the Second World War.

Mr Bell said the end of the conflict had been a time to rejoice and to reflect on the sacrifice made by so many both here in Shetland and overseas. We must remember the 75th Anniversary of VJ Day as day that peace finally broke out and people could begin to enjoy freedom again.

Mr Bell said Covid-19 restrictions meant today’s commemoration had been scaled back but it remained important to mark the historic event.