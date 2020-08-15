News

Shetland pupils to benefit from half-price school meals this month

Andrew Hirst
School meals will be available at half price.

Shetland pupils will be able to access healthy and affordable food through a half-price school meals scheme.

The SIC has been able to provide cheaper meals after signing up to the UK government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme. 

The scheme offers discounts on eating out up to the value of £10 per head throughout the month of August, for the first three days of the week, Monday to Wednesday.

Neil Beattie, team leader for catering and cleaning, said it would mean young people can access health and affordable food.

“Many families may have struggled financially during lockdown and we hope that the reduced costs for school meals will give young people and families a helping hand,” she added 

All children who are signed up for Parent Pay will automatically take advantage of this offer, whilst children using the cash cafeterias will be charged at half the normal price.

“Free meals still apply to those who are eligible.”

