Video captures moment of controlled explosion at Scatsta Airport

The explosion at Scatsta. Photo: Ryan Williamson

A controlled explosion carried out by the Royal Navy at Scatsta Airport has been captured on video.

Ryan Williamson took a video of the detonation at around 1pm today (Saturday).

The navy’s northern diving group had been called in after a Canadian pipe bomb, dating back to the Second World War, was uncovered during water works at the site.

Officers had already inspected the bomb and set up a 1,300m cordon around the site.

Following the explosion, Police Scotland has been able to reopen the B9076 between Brae and Mossbank.

The bomb is believed to have been buried at the airport to be detonated in the event of an enemy invasion.