Another new Covid-19 case for Shetland’s neighbours in Orkney – fourth consecutive daily increase

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 29 min ago
Covid-19 figures have continued to increase.

Orkney has recorded its fourth consecutive daily increase in Covid-19 cases. 

The Scottish government’s official figures published today (Sunday), show a rise of one on yesterday’s total.

While Shetland’s total has again remained unchanged following new cases on Tuesday and last Saturday, the figures for Orkney have continued to rise.  

The total now stands at 16, having increased every day since Thursday. 

Michael Dickson, who is chief executive of both NHS Shetland and Orkney, said previously that the Orkney cluster was linked to a fishing vessel, which travelled from mainland Scotland. 

In total, 43 new cases were recorded across Scotland today. 

