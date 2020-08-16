Feeding time for five growing selkies

So we now have all five selkies living full time outside in the big pool. So far only two of them – Dave and Logan -… Posted by Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary has shared a video of feeding time for its five rescued seal pups.

The sanctuary has been nurturing the pups back to health and teaching them how to eat fish so that they can survive in the wild when they’re released next month.

