Morph’s Virtual World Tour visits Shetland
From Mousa to Muckle Flugga – Morph continues his Virtual World Tour #Staycation2020 @AmazingMorph in Shetland. pic.twitter.com/ZTIVEzGV3w
— Peter Lord (@PeteLordAardman) August 16, 2020
Peter Lord, co-founder of Aardman Animations, shared a photo of Morph, the claymation TV character, during a visit to Shetland.
The visit to Mousa and Muckle Flugga was from a few years ago. However, it has been given another share as part of Morph’s Virtual World Tour#Staycation2020.
Peter said Morph also had a wonderful time on Unst where he enjoyed brochs, bonxies and reestit mutton.
