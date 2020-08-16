Morph’s Virtual World Tour visits Shetland

From Mousa to Muckle Flugga – Morph continues his Virtual World Tour #Staycation2020 ⁦@AmazingMorph⁩ in Shetland. pic.twitter.com/ZTIVEzGV3w — Peter Lord (@PeteLordAardman) August 16, 2020

Peter Lord, co-founder of Aardman Animations, shared a photo of Morph, the claymation TV character, during a visit to Shetland.

The visit to Mousa and Muckle Flugga was from a few years ago. However, it has been given another share as part of Morph’s Virtual World Tour#Staycation2020.

Peter said Morph also had a wonderful time on Unst where he enjoyed brochs, bonxies and reestit mutton.