Royal Navy shares footage of its controlled explosion at Scatsta

The Royal Navy prepare the site before carrying out a controlled explosion.

The Royal Navy has shared video of footage of its team recent controlled explosion at Scatsta airport.

The navy’s northern diving group had been called to Scatsta following the discovery of a Second World War bomb during water works on Thursday.

The team had already set up a 1,300m cordon around the site. And on Saturday afternoon, they carried out the controlled explosion to make it safe.

Police Scotland had closed the B9076 between Brae and Mossbank and urged folk to keep their distance.

However, officers were able to reopen the road after the explosion on Saturday.

It is thought the ordnance was a Canadian pipe bomb, which had been buried for detonation in case of an enemy invasion.