News

Face coverings mandatory in Marlex

1 hour 48 min ago 0
Face coverings mandatory in Marlex

Customers visiting the Marlex will now have to wear face coverings when they enter, exit or move through the bar.

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, the owners announced that all of their customers will have to wear face coverings when they are not seated at their tables.

“Please have face coverings on when entering or departing or when visiting the toilets,” the bar owners asked.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a stricter set of rules for pubs and restaurants on Friday, after breaches in lockdown restrictions on the mainland.

Pubs now have a legal obligation to collect and keep customer details, though Lerwick bars such as the Marlex and The Lounge have already been taking customer names and contact numbers in line with the Scottish government guidance.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.