Lerwick lifeboat quickly attend injured fisherman in need of medical care

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 15 min ago 0
Lerwick lifeboat approaching the French fishing vessel earlier today. Photo: RNLI

An injured crewman in need of medical care was rescued from a French fishing vessel off the Shetland coast.

The RNLI’s Lerwick lifeboat crew launched just before 8am today (Monday) following a request from the coastguard to bring the casualty ashore to treat a hand injury. 

The lifeboat reached the vessel, which was around give nautical miles east of Mousa, within 30 minutes. 

The injured crewman was taken on board and returned to Alexandra Wharf in Lerwick Harbour by 9am to be transferred to the Scottish Ambulance Service. 

Coxswain Darren Harcus said “The injured crewman needed prompt medical assistance and we were able to reach the vessel and return him to Lerwick within the hour.

“Our volunteer crew are always able to assist and the skipper of the vessel did the right thing by contacting the coastguard to ask for help for this injured crew member.”

