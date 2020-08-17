Man pleads not guilty to assault charge

A man has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

Damien Gorman, of Lerwick, appeared from custody at the court facing the assault charge, which allegedly took place on 10th August at an address on Commercial Street.

The 31-year-old was charged with assaulting the complainer, including striking them, biting them, seizing hold of them, pushing them on to a bed, seizing hold of them by the throat and compressing their throat, pushing them on to a sofa and again seizing hold of them by the throat and compressing it.

Gorman pleaded not guilty and was released on bail under the condition that he does not approach or contact or attempt to approach or contact the complainer – his trial is set for 29th October.