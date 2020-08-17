RELATED STORIES
‘End of an era’ as Leasks bus departs Viking bus station for the last time
The final bus operated by John Leask & Sons has made its last journey.
16 hours 52 min ago 1 CommentREAD FULL STORY
Blogger’s Shetland trip lets visitors know isles are ‘open for business’ – but they must respect the rules
Travel blogger The Chaotic Scot has spent an action packed few days in Shetland.
August 16, 2020 | 12.43pm 0READ FULL STORY
Creative training day for swimmers
Swimmers have had to get creative in their training with the continued closure of swimming pools across Shetland. Coach Petur Petursson shared the footage on…
August 14, 2020 | 1.08pm 0READ FULL STORY
New coronavirus case recorded in Shetland
Shetland has recorded one new coronavirus case, according to Scottish government figures released today.
August 9, 2020 | 4.19pm 0READ FULL STORY
Kayakers back on the water again
View this post on Instagram It's a while since we were able to do this bit of the coast. Lovely paddle, lots of seals, seal…
July 15, 2020 | 3.36pm 0READ FULL STORY
‘Shetland’ filming to resume in 2021
Filming on series six of the acclaimed BBC drama Shetland will not resume until 2021. The next series of the programme was initially due to…
June 25, 2020 | 11.27am 2 CommentsREAD FULL STORY
