Tourist bookings unavailable for Foula and Fair Isle flights due to Covid-19

Andrew Hirst 30 min ago 0
Sunset over Foula.

Shetland’s inter-islands flight operator will no longer be taking tourist bookings “to protect the resilience of the service”.

Airtask, which operates the services from Tingwall  on behalf of the SIC, posted the announcement on Facebook today (Monday).

It said it would no longer accept tourist bookings to Fair Isle or Foula due to the Covid-19 risk. 

“Continuation of these vital services throughout this pandemic is critical for the island communities and therefore this decision has been taken in order to protect the resilience of the service after consultation with the Shetland Islands Council and the individual community representatives,” it said. 

“Tourists that have confirmed overnight accommodation, and can provide evidence as such are still able to travel, this allows the individual communities the ability to manage their respective risks.

“We shall continue to run the air services in line with the methodology adopted throughout this pandemic and review risks on an ongoing basis.”

