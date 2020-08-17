News

Voe construction compound approved, despite more than 200 objections

7 hours 36 min ago 0
Voe construction compound approved, despite more than 200 objections

A temporary construction compound at Voe for the Viking Energy windfarm has been approved at a meeting of the planning committee this afternoon.

That came despite an objection from Sustainable Shetland, backed up by a petition signed by more than 200 people who were against the construction of the 200m by 200m compound.

Councillor Moraig Lyall was firmly against the proposal, and she asked the council’s planning representatives what the positive contribution would be to the area by approving the development.

But council convener Malcolm Bell said that the application, which was only being considered by the SIC planning committee because the council owned the land in question, was a “relatively straight-forward” one.

He added that the only thing that made the application “remarkable in some people’s eyes” was because it was related to the Viking Energy project.

Mr Bell said that he was “very happy to move” the application, which councillor Andrea Manson seconded.

Emma Macdonald, who chairs the planning committee, said the Viking project “is going to happen, and we need to make sure it happens as quickly and safely as possible”.

She added that the committee “can’t change decisions that have been made in the past”.

But Ms Lyall, who decided against lodging a motion against the application, said that she wanted to make clear that she was “not in agreement” with the planning committee’s decision.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.