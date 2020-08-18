Dangerous driving in misty weather
Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of dangerous driving in misty conditions on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident is said to have taken place at around 12.45pm on the Tingwall straights, where a car attempted to overtake a number of vehicles in poor visibility while heading southwards.
Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on non-emergency number 101 or to attend Lerwick police station.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment