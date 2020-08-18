Man sentenced for heroin possession and driving offences

A man has been fined £800 for drug and driving offences at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Magnus Thomson, of Sletts Road, Lerwick, was sentenced for heroin possession, after a trace of the class A drug was found on scales at his home on 10th June.

The 37-year-old was also sentenced for driving without a licence or insurance after being stopped by police in Lerwick on 30th May.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Thomson £200 for driving without a licence, £300 for driving without insurance and £300 for possession of a class A drug.

He also had six points added to his licence and was banned from driving for six months.