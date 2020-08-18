News

Shetland outbreak sparked ‘rapid uptake’ in measles vaccination – but yet to reach herd immunity

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 25 min ago 0
Shetland outbreak sparked ‘rapid uptake’ in measles vaccination – but yet to reach herd immunity
NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson.

Shetland has seen a “rapid uptake” in measles mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations since an outbreak last year, the health board has reported. 

A report presented to NHS Shetland’s board meeting today (Tuesday) showed that nine out of every ten two-year-olds had received the jab – an increase of 13 per cent since January. 

It follows an outbreak of measles last October, which sparked a public health alert. 

NHS Shetland’s chief executive said the outbreak had required significant work for contact tracing teams.

“It’s good to see that people are taking the issue very seriously,” he added. 

Ian Sandilands, chairman of the area partnership forum, questioned why people had not been taking the vaccination, prior to the campaign. 

At one point, just 76 per cent of youngsters had been vaccinated – far less than the required proportion for herd immunity. 

 Kathleen Carolan, director of nursing and acute services, said the issue had been discussed regularly at control of infection committees. 

“With MMR vaccination uptake, it tends to be certain families that are electing to not vaccinate their children,” she said.

“That skews the numbers.

“I wouldn’t say that there’s a universal challenge.

“It’s about targeting individual families and talking about the the benefits of vaccination for their children specifically. 

“We’ve had a couple of measles outbreaks in Scotland and that’s very much brought it to the attention of parents and made them consider whether their children should get vaccinated. “

The board report highlighted a  Scotland MMR catch up programme, which started to be implemented at the beginning of the year, but was overtaken by Covid -19. 

“This had already seen some success in increasing uptake to nearly 91 per cent but we have not yet reached the target of 95 per cent for herd immunity,” the report stated. 

“Our remobilisation plan contains increased capacity for delivery of vaccine programmes.”

Vaccination rates have been falling across the UK, partially due to misinformation about the dangers of routines jabs. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.