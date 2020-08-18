News

Significant number of people waiting too long for psychological treatment in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 38 min ago 0
Significant number of people waiting too long for psychological treatment in Shetland
NHS Shetland

Adults are still waiting too long to access psychological therapies in Shetland, according to a board report. 

Speaking at today’s NHS Shetland board meeting, chief executive Michael Dickson said:  “As we’ve discussed, in terms  of psychological therapies there are some concerns in the adult mental health services.”

Mr Dickson said “significant numbers” of people were  having to wait longer than the 18 week benchmark.

The service was flagged “red” in a performance review.

Mr Dickson said a plan was in place to address that moving forward.

More to follow. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.