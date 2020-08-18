Significant number of people waiting too long for psychological treatment in Shetland

NHS Shetland

Adults are still waiting too long to access psychological therapies in Shetland, according to a board report.

Speaking at today’s NHS Shetland board meeting, chief executive Michael Dickson said: “As we’ve discussed, in terms of psychological therapies there are some concerns in the adult mental health services.”

Mr Dickson said “significant numbers” of people were having to wait longer than the 18 week benchmark.

The service was flagged “red” in a performance review.

Mr Dickson said a plan was in place to address that moving forward.

More to follow.