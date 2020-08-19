News ST Online

Drugs found after car stopped

Two people have been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £8,000 were recovered by police on Tuesday.

Police said that at 12.45pm on Tuesday 18th August a 33-year-old woman was stopped on the A970 road near Tingwall, where they recovered what they believed to be cocaine and heroin at a value of £8,000.

Further searches were then carried out by officers at two addresses in Tingwall and Mossbank in connection with this enquiry.

A 33 year-old woman and a 38 year-old man have both been arrested and charged in connection with this recovery.

Chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “We are committed to ridding our local communities of drugs and we will continue to work to target those involved in this type of criminality.

“We rely on information from the public to help us gather intelligence and we will act on it appropriately.

“I would urge anyone with information about drugs in their community to contact their local police office through 101.”

