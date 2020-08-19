Sturgeon extends Aberdeen lockdown into third week

Aberdeen is going into a third week of lockdown measures after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced it was too early to remove the restrictions.

But Aberdeen City Council (ACC) has said they do not support the restrictions being extended past Saturday.

Ms Sturgeon said at her daily press briefing that it was “not yet safe” to lift restrictions.

The Scottish government will hold a midweek review into the measures on Sunday.

She acknowledged that most would be disappointed that measures would have to remain in place, but said they were “not yet in a position to say that this outbreak is over or completely under control.”

But Jenny Laing, co-leader of ACC, said there was evidence to show that the situation was “now under adequate control”.

Ms Laing said that ACC was looking to make site-specific assessments to allow some businesses to re-open from this Saturday.