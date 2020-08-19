Toxic algae found in Burra and Whalsay lochs

Blue-green algae at Huxter Loch. Photo: SIC.

Blue-green algae has been identified at Papil Loch in Burra and Huxter Loch in Whalsay.

The SIC has warned the public not to bathe in these lochs and for dogs and livestock to be kept away.

Fishermen should also be cautious around the lochs, according to the SIC’s environmental health team.

The council has also received recent reports of blue-green algal blooms in the Loch of Cliff in Unst, Loch of Brindister, Kirkhouse Water near Bixter, Muckla Water at Eshaness and in Clickimin Loch.