Firefighters from Brae attended a report of a building fire in the Vidlin area.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that a call came in from a member of the public at 5.45pm to alert them to a building on fire.

Two appliances from Brae were called to the scene, and two hose reel jets and ladders were in use as of 6.40pm.

The fire was extinguished by 7.37pm before the crews left the scene.