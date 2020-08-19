Vestas will deliver Viking turbines

Viking Energy has selected the company Vestas to deliver the 103 turbines for their windfarm.

As part of the contract Vestas will enter into a long-term agreement to service the wind farm when operational, with the ambition to establish a Shetland-based service organisation providing high quality employment opportunities supported by an apprentice programme.

Viking says the choice of turbine supplier “plays a critical role in maximising the amount of renewable energy” that they will be capable of generating.

The order includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines.

Paul Cooley, director of capital projects at SSE Renewables, said this contract represents “another significant milestone for our Viking project”.

“We are delighted to be working with Vestas again with whom who we have a significant track record of project delivery.”

Nils de Baar, president of Vestas in Northern & Central Europe, said: “We are pleased to continue our cooperation with SSE Renewables, an excellent partnership that dates back 20 years.”



