Drink driving offences continued to rise in Shetland despite lockdown

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 5 min ago 0
Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch.

Drink and drug driving offences increased during lockdown – at a time when other crimes saw a “significant reduction”.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch told Wednesday’s SIC community safety and resilience board that the category of offences was “obviously still an issue for us – even during lockdown times”.

Mr Tulloch also highlighted the ongoing attempts to smuggle drugs into Shetland despite lockdown affecting regular routes.

“Although there’s been restrictions with transport, via ferry and flights, we’ve found that the drugs have found a way into Shetland via postal services and courier services,” he said,

“But the charity Dogs against Drugs has been very active and seized a number or parcels through postal services and we’ve supported them.”

Mr Tulloch’s report to the board highlighted 18 packages seized during the April-June period.

The report also noted an increase in domestic abuse crimes compared to last year.

Mr Tulloch said he was encouraged to receive the reports, as it meant victims were still coming forward, despite the lockdown, and officers could take appropriate action.

He said other categories of crime had “dropped significantly” as a result of lockdown, including theft, assault and antisocial behaviour.

Councillor Moraig Lyall said she was pleased to see the fall in crime but questioned whether it had started “creeping up again” now that lockdown measures had eased.

Mr Tulloch acknowledged there had been a slow increase in crimes, more recently, but “nothing significant”.

Overall, he said Covid-19 had a major effect on officers in relation to training, personal
protective equipment and the adoption of new legislation.

Mr Tulloch said there had been a big change to the way his officers worked.

He also highlighted the force’s work in Shetland’s emergency planning forum.

“That’s been a significant piece of work,” he added.


