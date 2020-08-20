News

‘New dawn’ for Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary as £400,000 redevelopment  looks set to begin

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 57 min ago
The fenced off area at Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary

The long-awaited redevelopment of a Shetland  wildlife sanctuary is set to get underway.

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary announced on Facebook last night that building firm Shetland Construction and Developments Ltd had fenced off an area in preparation for the £400,000 project to begin. 

“Needless to say, we are very excited after seven years of preparing for this,” it said.

The project has been made possible through a £300,000 donation from the Sullom Voe Association and almost £100,000 of European money awarded through the LEADER fund’s Local Action Group.

The refurbishment will include a visitor centre and new facilities for seals and otters.

As Shetland’s only wildlife sanctuary, Hillswick has been caring for sick, injured and abandoned seals and otters  since 1987, successfully rehabilitating and releasing hundreds of creatures back into the wild.

During the work the men’s public toilets will be closed, so the sanctuary has converted the women’s toilets into a unisex facility, with a bolt on the inside for privacy. 

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group.

