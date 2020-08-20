News ST Online

Scotland to remain in phase three of lockdown

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 19 min ago 0
Scotland to remain in phase three of lockdown
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the country is not ready to move into phase four of lockdown restrictions.

And she warned that we may not move out of phase three when the government comes to review the measures in three weeks time either.

Ms Sturgeon said that to move into phase four the virus would need to not be considered a risk to public health.

Gyms and swimming pools will now be able to open from Monday 31st August, however.

That is two weeks earlier than they had initially been told that they could open.

Ms Sturgeon also announced that the government was going to hand more powers to local authorities to clamp down on pubs where there were breaches of the current restrictions.

She said they would be giving councils “the power to close individual premises” or to “impose conditions on them” if there was evidence of breaches.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.