Scotland to remain in phase three of lockdown

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the country is not ready to move into phase four of lockdown restrictions.

And she warned that we may not move out of phase three when the government comes to review the measures in three weeks time either.

Ms Sturgeon said that to move into phase four the virus would need to not be considered a risk to public health.

Gyms and swimming pools will now be able to open from Monday 31st August, however.

That is two weeks earlier than they had initially been told that they could open.

Ms Sturgeon also announced that the government was going to hand more powers to local authorities to clamp down on pubs where there were breaches of the current restrictions.

She said they would be giving councils “the power to close individual premises” or to “impose conditions on them” if there was evidence of breaches.