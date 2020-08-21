Folk urged to ‘think carefully’ about foreign holidays after more countries added to Scotland’s quarantine list

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: BBC.

Holidaymakers have again been urged to think carefully about booking non-essential trips overseas after four more countries were added to the Scottish government’s quarantine list.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used her lunchtime briefing today (Friday) to remind folk about the potential rule changes that could take effect.

“You cannot be sure and there can be no guarantee that the rules in place when you leave will be the same rules in place when you come back,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon made the comments following last night’s announcement that Austria, Switzerland, Croatia and Trinidad and Tobago were added to the quarantine list, following spikes in Covid-19.

From 4am tomorrow, people travelling to Scotland from those countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Portugal, however, has been removed from the list.

Ms Sturgeon said that although people returning from Portugal will no longer have to quarantine – those who came back recently still need to complete their 14 days.