Recreation trust to open doors again in September

Shetland Recreational Trust (SRT) is sticking to its plan of reopening centres on 14th September.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday that gyms, indoor sports courts and swimming pools could start reopening from 31st August – two weeks earlier than she had previously indicated.

However, the recreational trust is aiming to open the doors again in the middle of next month.

Staff training is set to begin, pools are being reheated and work is being carried out to ensure centres are ready for 14th September.

SRT chief executive Steven Laidlaw said bringing the opening date forward two weeks would be “too much of a push”.

He added that regulations surrounding a safe reopening were also being updated and the trust was waiting to get guidance from various national sporting associations.

SRT centres are currently being used by schools for additional classrooms and for outdoor PE lessons. Shetland Amateur Athletics Club has been back training at the Clickimin. It is hoped the hockey club will soon resume training at the pitch in Brae.