Shetland organisations can now bid for share of £2.37m grant scheme

Lerwick Town Hall.

Charities, social enterprises and other community organisations are now able to bid for grants of up to £100,000 as part of a scheme aimed at delivering “positive outcomes for Shetland”.

The SIC announced the Crown Estate Fund’s grant aid scheme had launched yesterday (Thursday) to support projects which invest in infrastructure or develop community assets.

The scheme can provide grants of between £10,000 and £100,000 to projects which deliver on the priorities of the Shetland Partnership Plan.

It follows a recent meeting at which councillors approved the pilot grant scheme to make the most of £2.37 million of available funding,

The scheme has a two-stage application process – with the first stage for applications closing on Monday, 7th September.

Guidelines and the application form can be found on the SIC’s website.

People can contact Michael Duncan on 01595 743828, Sally Spence on 01595 744915, or email crown.estate@shetland.gov.uk for more information.