Good turnout expected for golf’s Buildbase Open at Dale

Jim Tait 3 hours 38 min ago 0
One of the most popular events on the Dale Golf Course calendar, the Buildbase Open, is taking place today (Saturday).

Around 70 players are expected to contest the gross and scratch sections of the competitions, although this year the accompanying barbecue will unfortunately not be possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Every year a charity benefits from the Hay & Company-organised event, with £1,800 being raised for the Shetland MRI Scanner Appeal in 2019.

Last year saw Kieren Fraser lift the scratch trophy with Angus Ward coming top of the net section. Spot prizes are also awarded.

