MSP praises UK government’s Job Retention Scheme

Figures for the UK government’s Job Retention Scheme, which showed 3,100 jobs in Shetland had been protected, have been hailed by MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.



It was also revealed that £2.1 million has been claimed by Shetland residents who were self-employed under that scheme.



The Highlands and Islands Tory list MSP said: “These latest figures confirm yet again the unprecedented measures that the Chancellor has undertaken to protects jobs and businesses here in Shetland.



“It has been extremely welcome to see Rishi Sunak underline his commitment to delivering for the whole country by coming to the Highlands and Islands to see for himself how the schemes are working in practice.”



Mr Halcro Johnston said it was extremely challenging times and it was right that the full resources of the United Kingdom were deployed to get people through the worst.



He added: “At times like these, people need help to support themselves and their families, and they want to see their governments working together to a common end.”