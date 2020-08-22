News

Return of competitive football some way off

Jim Tait 3 hours 10 min ago 0
Return of competitive football some way off

Any competitive outdoor senior football in Shetland this year is looking more unlikely, after the Scottish government’s phase three update was released on Thursday.

While a resumption could be possible in mid-September, in places where the game is played in summer, such as Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles, the season would be virtually over then anyway.

Thursday’s guidelines stated that from Monday contact training could take place, along with small-sided games within clubs, but no matches between different teams would be permitted.

Shetland Football Association had previously hinted that an inter-county match in Orkney might take place in October, but whether any competitions will be played locally is still unclear.

Shetland Parish Cup Association president Iain Smith said last week that he was “baffled” that the government opened pubs before it allowed amateur sport to return.

Further details will be published by the Scottish government on 18th September.

