Award will recognise those who have made ‘amazing’ volunteering efforts

Ryan Taylor
Award will recognise those who have made ‘amazing’ volunteering efforts

People who have shown kindness or helped out in the community during lockdown could be in line for some special recognition, thanks to a new award launched by Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS).

The organisation has  unveiled the Shetland Community Spirit Award, aimed at celebrating the “amazing” volunteering efforts that have been ongoing in the isles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

VAS says the last five months have seen volunteering in the isles at  “its very best”, with people who have never volunteered before stepping  up to help the most vulnerable .

VAS is now calling on people to nominate others who have helped out  in their community.

The award is open to everyone, including folk people may want to recognise and say thank you too, or new and existing groups, including local shops, who have upped their game for those in need during the crisis.

The nominations are open from today and run for two weeks.

Nominations can be emailed to vasvolunteering@shetland.org.

Anyone can nominate.

VAS are asking for as much information as possible  about the recipient with a contact name and e-mail or postal address of the person, group or local shop being nominated.

Recipients of the award will receive an electronic or hard copy certificate and VAS plans to celebrate all the recipients of the Shetland Community Spirit Award online.

