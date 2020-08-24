Lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen begin to ease

NorthLink Ferries have continued to travel between Shetland and Aberdeen.

Lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen have begun to lift today (Monday) – with further easing expected on Wednesday.

The Scottish government announced its timetable for lifting travel restrictions and reopening businesses yesterday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had imposed a citywide lockdown on Wednesday, 5th August, following a spike in Covid-19 cases associated with a cluster of pubs.

NorthLink Ferries’ services between Shetland and Aberdeen had continued top operate – although travellers were asked to use discretion as to whether their journeys were necessary.

Some of the restrictions were lifted at midnight, including the five-mile travel limit, restrictions on gatherings and limitations on hospital and care home visits.

Businesses can also reopen today, other than those in the hospitality sector, which are expected to reopen on Wednesday once an environmental health check has been completed.

The latest figures show 259 cases associated with Aberdeen pub cluster.