POLL: Should pupils wear face coverings in schools? 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: BBC

Pupils in Shetland could be required to wear face coverings in some school settings – although classrooms are not currently being considered.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today that education secretary John Swinney was in the final stage of consulting with teachers and local authorities about the recommendations.

Pupils are not currently expected to wear face coverings in school.

However, Ms Sturgeon said the government was looking at the proposals again following new guidelines from the World Health Organisation.

Speaking at today’s lunchtime briefing, Ms Sturgeon said the changes were being considered for secondary pupils when they are moving in corridors and communal areas, which are seen as a higher risk.

The changes could also apply to pupils on school transport.

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed the government was not consulting on coverings in classrooms, where there is greater scope for social distancing.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that the Covid-19 cluster s at Kings Park School in Dundee now stood at 22 cases, mainly involving members of staff.