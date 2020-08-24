News

POLL: Should pupils wear face coverings in schools?

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 11 min ago 0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: BBC

Pupils in Shetland could be required to wear face coverings in some school settings – although classrooms are not currently being considered. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today that education secretary John Swinney was in the final stage of consulting with teachers and local authorities about the recommendations. 

Pupils are not currently expected to wear face coverings in school. 

However, Ms Sturgeon said the government was looking at the proposals again following new guidelines from the World Health Organisation. 

Speaking at today’s lunchtime briefing,  Ms Sturgeon said the changes were being considered for secondary pupils when they are moving in corridors and communal areas, which are seen as a higher risk.

The changes could also apply to pupils on school transport. 

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed the government was not consulting on coverings in classrooms, where there is greater scope for social distancing. 

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that the Covid-19 cluster s at Kings Park School in Dundee now stood at 22 cases, mainly involving members of staff. 

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

