Shetland features in VisitScotland’s ‘Only in Scotland’ promotional video

Shetland has been featured in a promotional video encouraging tourists to visit.

VisitScotland’s ‘Only in Scotland’ series aims to shine spotlight on the unique experiences and hidden gems the country has to offer.

The Shetland video features attractions such as Clickimin Broch, Muckle Roe and St Ninian’s Isle as well as the Northern Lights, puffins and a Shetland pony.

Other videos in the series look at destinations including Orkney, the Outer Hebrides and Perthshire.