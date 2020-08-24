South Road in Lerwick to be excavated to investigate damage caused by heavy downpours

South Road.

Drivers are warned to expect delays while investigations are carried out on a section of road damaged after torrential downpours last week.

The SIC will be putting up traffic lights on the A970 South Road in Lerwick from tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

The area affected is near the junction with Upper Baila where the road surface has become raised.

Warning signs are currently in place for road users.

Excavation of the full width of the road will be required to establish the cause, before repairs can then take place. Council workers will start on this tomorrow morning and traffic lights will be in use to control the traffic flow.

“Road users should be expect delays on this stretch of road until the investigation and repairs are complete, A spokesman for the SIC said.

“Shetland Islands Council would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this essential work.”