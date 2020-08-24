News

South Road in Lerwick to be excavated to investigate damage caused by heavy downpours

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 4 min ago 0
South Road in Lerwick to be excavated to investigate damage caused by heavy downpours
South Road.

Drivers are warned to expect delays while investigations are carried out on a section of road damaged after torrential downpours last week.

The SIC will be putting up traffic lights on the A970 South Road in Lerwick from tomorrow morning (Tuesday). 

The area affected is near the junction with Upper Baila where the road surface has become raised. 

Warning signs are currently in place for road users.  

Excavation of the full width of the road will be required to establish the cause, before repairs can then take place.  Council workers will start on this tomorrow morning and traffic lights will be in use to control the traffic flow. 

“Road users should be expect delays on this stretch of road until the investigation and repairs are complete, A spokesman for the SIC said. 

“Shetland Islands Council would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this essential work.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.