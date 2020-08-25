Emergency services called after man, 25, falls from cliffs

A man has been left with serious injuries after falling from a cliff in Lerwick.

The 25 year-old was rushed to the Gilbert Bain Hospital after a multi-agency response began at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Police, coastguard and ambulance crews were called at around half past one. The incident happened at the embankments off Breiwick Road.

The Lerwick lifeboat was also on the scene, along with coastguard rescue teams from Lerwick and Sumburgh.

Although serious, the man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Police were called around 1.30pm on Tuesday 25th August 2020 to the Knab/Breiwick Road area of Lerwick following a report that a man had fallen.

“Officers assisted with the multi-agency response. A 25 year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”