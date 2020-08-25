Event will remember those lost to drugs overdose

Communities around the world are coming together on 31st August to remember those who have died or been affected by drug overdose.



Lerwick Town Hall’s clock will be lit purple to remember those lost to overdose and to raise awareness of the fact that these are preventable deaths.



There will also be a remembrance event in the Lerwick Flower Park at 7.30pm, where people will have the chance to light a candle while they remember someone. The event will be held with social distancing.



SIC convener Malcolm Bell said: “Overdose can affect anybody, and one of the messages of this day is that the people who overdose are our sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters – they are loved and they are missed.



”No family should ever have to go through the pain of losing a loved one in this way. By holding an event this year, the people of Shetland are joining themselves to a global movement for understanding, compassion, and change.”

