Face coverings to be required in Shetland secondary schools from next week after new guidelines introduced

Andrew Hirst
Anderson High School.

Pupils and staff at secondary schools will have to start wearing face covering from next week, the SIC has confirmed. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon introduced the new guidance in her lunchtime briefing today (Tuesday). 

The new guidance will apply to adults and pupils moving around the school, such as in corridors and communal areas, where the risk of transmission is reported to be greater.  They are not being introduced for classrooms. 

Pupils on dedicated school transport, aged five and over, will also be expected to wear coverings – bringing it into line with the general guidance for public transport. 

The SIC said it will be updating staff, parents and young people, with more information when it is available. 

George Smith, the SIC’s education and families committee chairman said: “We take the safety of our young people very seriously, including on school transport, and we will obviously support the Scottish Government’s new guidance and will update everyone concerned as soon as possible.”

 Ryan Thomson, chairman of the local transport partnership added: “ZetTrans is working closely alongside the Council to determine the safest approach for all users of public transport, including school pupils.  Their health and safety is paramount in our decision making.”

Exemptions may be granted for health reasons.

 More detailed guidance will be available later today.

