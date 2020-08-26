Apprenticeships through Train Shetland expected to be down a third due to Covid-19

Train Shetland.

Apprenticeship placements in Shetland are expected to be at least a third below previous levels due to Covid-19, a training co-ordinator has confirmed.

Train Shetland’s Kevin Briggs said that while an initial bid had been made last December/January for 100 apprenticeship places – a revised forecast was for 66 to 67.

Mr Briggs gave the assessment at today’s Shetland College Board meeting in response to a question from SIC councillor Emma Macdonald.

He said the bulk of the remaining apprenticeships were through the SIC, particularly in care and childcare.

Despite a decline in availability, Mr Briggs said few apprentices had lost their current placements.

Responding to councillor George Smith, Mr Briggs said that while the last six months had been difficult for everybody, resulting in some apprentices being furloughed, only “two or three” had lost their placements.

He said one of those had been picked up through the Adopt and Apprentice scheme.

Mr Briggs added, however, that the inactivity meant the apprenticeships would take longer to complete.